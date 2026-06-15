Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 981,85 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 70 auf 75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei bisher stark gelaufen, schrieb Guillaume Galland am Montagabend nach den Signalen der Onlineapotheke. Die neuen Jahresziele wertet er positiv./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 22:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
57,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,87%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
59,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
82,08 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG