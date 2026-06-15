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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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59,70 EUR +3,55 EUR +6,32 %
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Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

08:31 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
59,70 EUR 3,55 EUR 6,32%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 70 auf 75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei bisher stark gelaufen, schrieb Guillaume Galland am Montagabend nach den Signalen der Onlineapotheke. Die neuen Jahresziele wertet er positiv./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 22:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
57,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,87%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
59,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,63%
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,08 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

08:31 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
08:01 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral UBS AG
15.06.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.06.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

dpa-afx Einstufung "Neutral" Aktie gefragt: UBS hebt Ziel für Redcare Pharmacy an Aktie gefragt: UBS hebt Ziel für Redcare Pharmacy an
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone
dpa-afx Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Online-Apotheke hebt Jahresprognose an
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Redcare Pharmacy auf Dreimonatshoch - Erhöht Jahresziele
Dow Jones Redcare Pharmacy erhöht Jahresprognose nach bisher gutem 2. Quartal
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy beschleunigt das Wachstum, steigert die Profitabilität und erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2026.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy erhöht Prognose für 2026 nach stärker als erwarteter Geschäftsentwicklung im bisherigen Quartalsverlauf.
finanzen.net MDAX-Wert Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor 3 Jahren angefallen
finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX beginnt Handel im Plus
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy starts 2026 with a strong topline performance and a 58% increase of adj. EBITDA.
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
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