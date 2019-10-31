FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für RIB Software auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Umsatzausblick auf 2020 liege im Rahmen der Erwartungen, hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Ergebnisziel (Ebitda) des auf die Baubranche spezialisierten Software-Herstellers liege hingegen deutlich unter der Konsensschätzung./edh/ajx



