RIB Software Aktie WKN: A0Z2XN / ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6

21,00EUR
+0,40EUR
+1,94%
14:30:07
STU
19.12.2019 13:01
RIB Software SE Hold (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für RIB Software auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Umsatzausblick auf 2020 liege im Rahmen der Erwartungen, hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Ergebnisziel (Ebitda) des auf die Baubranche spezialisierten Software-Herstellers liege hingegen deutlich unter der Konsensschätzung./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: RIB Software Hold

Unternehmen:
RIB Software SE		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
20,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
21,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,00
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu RIB Software SE

13:56 Uhr RIB Software buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:01 Uhr RIB Software Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
31.10.19 RIB Software buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.10.19 RIB Software buy Warburg Research
28.08.19 RIB Software buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu RIB Software SE

DAX leichter -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard erneut im Visier der FT -- Vodafone verkauft Malta-Geschäft -- Vonovia, Enagas, Clariant, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
J&J erhält EU-Zulassung für Esketamin-Nasenspray Spravato. Landgericht: Uber braucht selbst Konzession für Personenbeförderung. Schwedische Notenbank beendet Negativzinspolitik. 1&1 Drillisch-Aktie gelingt weiter keine Erholung - Investionen in 5G. Nordea kauft Finanzsparte von Société Générale. IMK prognostiziert BIP-Wachstum 2019 und 2020 besseres Wachstum.
18.12.19
Rib Software ist nicht optimistisch genug (ARD)
18.12.19
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Guter ifo hilft nicht - neuer Autogigant entsteht (Dow Jones)
18.12.19
RIB Software will 2020 kräftig wachsen, Gewinnziel aber unter Erwartungen - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-afx)
18.12.19
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX fällt trotz gutem ifo - Jungheinrich-Gewinnwarnung drückt (Dow Jones)
18.12.19
ROUNDUP: Rib Software will 2020 kräftig wachsen - Gewinnziel unter Erwartungen (dpa-afx)
18.12.19
DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich: Schwacher Ausblick -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Deutsche Bank im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.12.19
RIB Software-Aktie auf Hoch seit März 2018 (dpa-afx)
02.12.19
DAX schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump droht Brasilien und Argentinien mit neuen Zöllen -- Qatar: Abfuhr von Lufthansa -- RWE, RIB, adidas, PUMA, BMW, UniCredit im Fokus (finanzen.net)
mehr RIB Software SE News
Kursziele RIB Software Aktie

+12,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,70%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
21
22
23
24
25
26
Warburg Research
24,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
21,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,70%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
alle RIB Software SE Kursziele

