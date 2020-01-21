|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
49,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
46,03 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,45%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
45,88 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Eugene King
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,34 £
