NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4900 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzpreise dürften weiterhin positiv überraschen, schrieb Analyst Eugene King in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies sollte die Aktien des Minenkonzerns stützen./la/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 03:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.