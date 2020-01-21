finanzen.net

54,31EUR
-0,49EUR
-0,89%
21.01.2020
FSE
45,88GBP
-0,99GBP
-2,12%
21.01.2020
LSE
21.01.2020 16:36

Rio Tinto buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4900 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzpreise dürften weiterhin positiv überraschen, schrieb Analyst Eugene King in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies sollte die Aktien des Minenkonzerns stützen./la/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 03:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
49,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
46,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,88 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,81%
Analyst Name:
Eugene King 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,34 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Stabile Konjunktur
thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter und Co.: Rohstoffwerte und Stahlaktien legen zu
Der Stoxx 600 Index der Rohstoffwerte hat am Freitag an der Spitze der europäischen Branchenindizes gelegen.
25.06.19
DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street schließt höher -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
03.09.19
DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- VW schraubt Produktionsziel für E-Autos hoch -- QIAGEN beendet Übernahmegespräche -- Tesla, CompuGroup, Lufthansa, BMW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
19.08.19
thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter und Co.: Rohstoffwerte und Stahlaktien legen zu (dpa-afx)
12.09.19
DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street schließt höher -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Dow knickt ein -- DAX schließt höher -- Trump kündigt Starfzölle gegen China an -- BMW verzeichnet Umsatzplus -- Siemens verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Infineon schlägt sich wacker (finanzen.net)
27.12.19
DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- VW schraubt Produktionsziel für E-Autos hoch -- QIAGEN beendet Übernahmegespräche -- Tesla, CompuGroup, Lufthansa, BMW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.08.19
Wall Street-Analysten: Diese Aktien sind besonders vom verschärften Handelskrieg betroffen (finanzen.net)
27.12.19
thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter und Co.: Rohstoffwerte und Stahlaktien legen zu (dpa-afx)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,53%
Ø Kursziel: 43,34
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
Credit Suisse Group
38 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
47,00 £
HSBC
46 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 £
Barclays Capital
36,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
45 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
49,00 £
Morgan Stanley
43,00 £
UBS AG
43 £
RBC Capital Markets
38,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,53%
Ø Kursziel: 43,34
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

21.01.20 Vonovia Sector Perform
21.01.20 Deutsche Wohnen Outperform
21.01.20 Linde Halten
21.01.20 AIXTRON kaufen
21.01.20 Drägerwerk Verkaufen
21.01.20 Merck Sell
21.01.20 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen verkaufen
21.01.20 Swiss Re buy
21.01.20 Nike Conviction Buy List
21.01.20 adidas buy
21.01.20 Rio Tinto buy
21.01.20 BP buy
21.01.20 Befesa buy
21.01.20 DWS Group buy
21.01.20 PUMA buy
21.01.20 Airbus Conviction Buy List
21.01.20 Telefonica Neutral
21.01.20 Renault Underperform
21.01.20 Daimler Underperform
21.01.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
21.01.20 Bayer Outperform
21.01.20 BASF market-perform
21.01.20 BMW Hold
21.01.20 Deutsche Börse Neutral
21.01.20 Roche buy
21.01.20 Valeo SA Underperform
21.01.20 Schaeffler Hold
21.01.20 HELLA Hold
21.01.20 Continental Hold
21.01.20 freenet Hold
21.01.20 CANCOM buy
21.01.20 BAT overweight
21.01.20 Rio Tinto Sector Perform
21.01.20 BBVA Underperform
21.01.20 Apple Neutral
21.01.20 Microsoft Outperform
21.01.20 K+S kaufen
21.01.20 FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
21.01.20 Brenntag Halten
21.01.20 Symrise Halten
21.01.20 DIC Asset buy
21.01.20 Morgan Stanley Neutral
21.01.20 LANXESS Halten
21.01.20 Software add
21.01.20 Evonik Halten
21.01.20 Merck Halten
21.01.20 Covestro Halten
21.01.20 JENOPTIK buy
21.01.20 Wacker Neuson Reduce
21.01.20 Linde Halten

