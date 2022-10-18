  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

55,06EUR
-0,59EUR
-1,06%
11:47:38
STU
47,46GBP
-0,07GBP
-0,14%
11:59:15
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

19.10.2022 11:46

Rio Tinto Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 6300 auf 6200 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Geydar Mamedov passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie in kleinerem Ausmaß seine Schätzungen an. Er kürzte etwas seine diesjährige operative Gewinnschätzung (EBitda) wegen des gesenkten Jahresziels für die Kupferproduktion. Er senkte auch seine Erwartungen an die Kupfer-Produktion im Jahr 2023./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.10.2022 / 19:20 / MSK
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
62,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
55,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
47,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geydar Mamedov 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,58 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:46 Uhr Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:46 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.10.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.10.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14.10.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

DAX über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bundesbank-Präsident Nagel für weitere EZB-Leitzinserhöhungen -- Nordex, Nestlé , BlackRock, Lufhansa im Fokus
Prognose-Details bei flatexDEGIRO verunsichern Anleger. Ermittlungen gegen Frankreich-Tochter von Merck. ASML kann Gewinnrückgang dank robuster Nachfrage begrenzen. Im 3. Quartal verfehlt Sartorius die Erwartungen leicht. Lieferando-Mutter Just Eat Takeaway-Aktie ist weiter operativ profitabel. BAWAG rutscht nach Rechtsstreit in die roten Zahlen. STRATEC erwartet Umsatzrückgang. JPMorgan nimmt LANXESS wieder in Bewertung auf.
18.10.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie tiefer: Förderziel für Kupfer gesenkt - Barclays belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underweight' (finanzen.net)
18.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rückgang der Gaspreise treibt Erholung an (Dow Jones)
18.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 4500 Pence (dpa-afx)
18.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholung läuft - Berichtssaison setzt Akzente (Dow Jones)
18.10.22
DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- US-Handel endet grün -- Goldman Sachs übertrifft Erwartungen -- Lufthansa erhöht die Prognose -- Pfeiffer Vacuum, Mercedes-Benz, AUTO1, Roche, Credit Suisse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.10.22
Scania und Rio Tinto entwickeln zusammen autonome Transporter (Dow Jones)
14.10.22
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Dollar trotzt dem Sturm (Wikifolio)
07.10.22
Schifffahrt-Branche nimmt alternative Kraftstoffe ins Visier (Reuters)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+12,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,91%
Ø Kursziel: 53,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
RBC Capital Markets
46,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55 £
Credit Suisse Group
58,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
62,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
40,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
57,00 £
UBS AG
43,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,91%
Ø Kursziel: 53,58
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:47 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
10:33 Uhr Sartorius vz. Buy
10:29 Uhr ASML NV Buy
08:54 Uhr STRATEC Buy
08:19 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
08:19 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
08:18 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
08:18 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
08:17 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
08:17 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
08:17 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
08:15 Uhr Valeo SA Underperform
08:15 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
08:12 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
08:08 Uhr DWS Group Outperform
07:57 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform
07:57 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
07:54 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
07:51 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Overweight
07:49 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
07:45 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform
07:23 Uhr easyJet Underweight
07:22 Uhr T-Mobile US Overweight
07:18 Uhr Roche Overweight
07:15 Uhr Netflix Equal Weight
07:13 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Equal Weight
18.10.22 Apple Outperform
18.10.22 Hannover Rück Outperform
18.10.22 BMW Neutral
18.10.22 Allianz Neutral
18.10.22 Symrise Add
18.10.22 Brenntag Buy
18.10.22 BASF Add
18.10.22 WACKER CHEMIE Buy
18.10.22 Linde Reduce
18.10.22 H&R Reduce
18.10.22 K+S Buy
18.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
18.10.22 Evonik Buy
18.10.22 Covestro Buy
18.10.22 LANXESS Buy
18.10.22 Lufthansa Kaufen
18.10.22 Sanofi Outperform
18.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
18.10.22 BMW Outperform
18.10.22 Swiss Re Sector Perform
18.10.22 Unilever Sector Perform
18.10.22 Rio Tinto Neutral
18.10.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform
18.10.22 BP Buy

