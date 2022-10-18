NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 6300 auf 6200 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Geydar Mamedov passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie in kleinerem Ausmaß seine Schätzungen an. Er kürzte etwas seine diesjährige operative Gewinnschätzung (EBitda) wegen des gesenkten Jahresziels für die Kupferproduktion. Er senkte auch seine Erwartungen an die Kupfer-Produktion im Jahr 2023./tih/nas