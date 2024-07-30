DAX 18.492 +0,4%ESt50 4.881 +0,8%MSCI World 3.531 +0,5%Dow 40.743 +0,5%Nas 17.147 -1,3%Bitcoin 61.045 -0,3%Euro 1,0828 +0,1%Öl 80,81 +2,2%Gold 2.418 +0,4%
Rio Tinto Aktie

59,80 EUR +0,57 EUR +0,96 %
STU
50,19 GBP +0,84 GBP +1,69 %
LSE
Marktkap. 96,05 Mrd. EUR KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Buy

13:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
59,80 EUR 0,57 EUR 0,96%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6900 Pence belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des Bergbaukonzerns habe insgesamt den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 06:13 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
69,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
59,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
50,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
61,00 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

