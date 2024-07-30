Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Buy

13:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6900 Pence belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des Bergbaukonzerns habe insgesamt den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/gl

