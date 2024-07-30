Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6900 Pence belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des Bergbaukonzerns habe insgesamt den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 06:13 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
69,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
59,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
50,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
61,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|13:16
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:16
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:16
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
