|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
55,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
62,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,29%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
51,88 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,53 £
|08:16 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.12.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.12.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:16 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|02.11.21
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|15.12.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.12.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.12.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:11 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|08:09 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|08:07 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|07:41 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|07:28 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Buy
|07:03 Uhr
|LANXESS Overweight
|06.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|06.01.22
|Richemont Buy
|06.01.22
|JPMorgan Chase Buy
|06.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|06.01.22
|Continental Neutral
|06.01.22
|Alstom Overweight
|06.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|06.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|06.01.22
|Pernod Ricard Hold
|06.01.22
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|06.01.22
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|06.01.22
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|06.01.22
|Swiss Re Hold
|06.01.22
|AXA Buy
|06.01.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|06.01.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|06.01.22
|Allianz Buy
|06.01.22
|Covestro Buy
|06.01.22
|Pernod Ricard Market-Perform
|06.01.22
|Diageo Market-Perform
|06.01.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|06.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|06.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|06.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|06.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|06.01.22
|Henkel vz. Buy
|06.01.22
|Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|06.01.22
|Unilever Buy
|06.01.22
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|06.01.22
|Eni Outperform
|06.01.22
|LANXESS Buy
|06.01.22
|BP Sector Perform
|06.01.22
|TotalEnergies Outperform
|06.01.22
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|06.01.22
|Diageo Underperform
|06.01.22
|UBS Buy
|06.01.22
|Sanofi Buy
|06.01.22
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|06.01.22
|Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
|06.01.22
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|06.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|06.01.22
|UBS Overweight
|06.01.22
|Santander Sector Perform
