Rio Tinto Aktie

62,90EUR
+1,00EUR
+1,62%
09:19:04
XETRA
51,88GBP
+1,18GBP
+2,33%
09:36:00
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

07.01.2022 08:16

Rio Tinto Buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Rio Tinto von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 5000 auf 5500 Pence angehoben. Die Coronavirus-Variante Omikron könnte im Rohstoffsektor zu einem holprigen Jahresstart führen, schrieb Analyst Richard Hatch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Der Kurs von Rio Tinto habe sich 2021 aber ein Viertel schwächer entwickelt als jener des Konkurrenten BHP. Dies sollte sich nun ändern. Er rechnet unter anderem mit höheren Preisen für Eisenerz als der Konsens./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2022 / 18:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
55,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
62,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,29%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
51,88 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,01%
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,53 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

08:16 Uhr Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.01.22 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
06.01.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.12.21 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.12.21 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-4,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,53%
Ø Kursziel: 49,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
UBS AG
39,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
53,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Barclays Capital
42,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,53%
Ø Kursziel: 49,53
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

