  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Schon gewusst? Die wichtigsten Aktien- und Rentenindizes gibt’s auch nachhaltig: Xtrackers ESG ETFs.-w-

Rio Tinto Aktie

71,50EUR
-2,10EUR
-2,85%
15:43:10
XETRA
58,98GBP
-3,04GBP
-4,90%
16:00:00
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
08.03.2022 15:56

Rio Tinto Buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Rio Tinto vor dem Hintergrund der fortgesetzten Spannungen zwischen dem Westen und Russland wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5700 Pence belassen. Berichte über Sanktionen auf Ölexporte aus Russland hätten den Ölpreis weiter nach oben getrieben, schrieb Analyst Richard Hatch in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zum Bergbausektor. Er behalte seine Basisannahme bei, dass die wirtschaftliche Erholung nach der Covid-19-Pandemie ins Stocken gerate, bis die Situation in der Ukraine samt verringertem Rohstoffangebot aus Russland geklärt sei. Zu seinen Favoriten in diesem Umfeld zähle unter anderem auch Rio Tinto./ck/bek

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Long
 SH0JJU 4,58
1,57
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Long
 SH2C0W 9,99
0,72
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH0JJU, SH2C0W. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2022 / 16:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
57,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
58,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,96%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
58,98 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,36%
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,76 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:56 Uhr Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
24.02.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.02.22 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
24.02.22 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.02.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise sorgt für Rekordergebnis (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.02.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise sorgt für Rekordergebnis (Dow Jones)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
04.03.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
04.03.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-12,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,24%
Ø Kursziel: 51,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
57,00 £
UBS AG
42,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,24%
Ø Kursziel: 51,76
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:28 Uhr BBVA Outperform
14:23 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
13:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
13:23 Uhr Barclays Outperform
13:22 Uhr UBS Outperform
13:08 Uhr ING Group Outperform
13:03 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
12:45 Uhr UniCredit Outperform
12:37 Uhr Uniper Underweight
12:36 Uhr SAFRAN Buy
12:36 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Buy
12:35 Uhr HENSOLDT Buy
12:33 Uhr Danone Overweight
12:22 Uhr KION GROUP Market-Perform
12:11 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
12:11 Uhr Airbus Buy
12:00 Uhr Schneider Electric Market-Perform
11:59 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
11:59 Uhr Siemens Underperform
11:58 Uhr Siemens Energy Underperform
11:55 Uhr Danone Market-Perform
11:53 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Buy
11:51 Uhr Tesla Neutral
11:49 Uhr CRH Buy
11:20 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Outperform
11:20 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
11:19 Uhr Kering Outperform
11:09 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
11:09 Uhr DWS Group Buy
10:54 Uhr Danone Buy
10:53 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
10:53 Uhr Fresenius Hold
10:33 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
10:30 Uhr Enel Overweight
10:30 Uhr Iberdrola SA Neutral
10:30 Uhr RWE Overweight
10:30 Uhr E.ON Neutral
10:17 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:16 Uhr Uniper Overweight
10:11 Uhr Prosus Overweight
09:56 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
09:44 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
09:44 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
09:43 Uhr UniCredit Buy
09:35 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
09:28 Uhr Schaeffler Overweight
09:17 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
08:49 Uhr Merck Buy
08:42 Uhr Zalando Buy
08:40 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sehen Sie den Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine auch als Bedrohung für Deutschland?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen