|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
57,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
58,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,96%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
58,98 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,76 £
