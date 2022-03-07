HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Rio Tinto vor dem Hintergrund der fortgesetzten Spannungen zwischen dem Westen und Russland wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 5700 Pence belassen. Berichte über Sanktionen auf Ölexporte aus Russland hätten den Ölpreis weiter nach oben getrieben, schrieb Analyst Richard Hatch in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zum Bergbausektor. Er behalte seine Basisannahme bei, dass die wirtschaftliche Erholung nach der Covid-19-Pandemie ins Stocken gerate, bis die Situation in der Ukraine samt verringertem Rohstoffangebot aus Russland geklärt sei. Zu seinen Favoriten in diesem Umfeld zähle unter anderem auch Rio Tinto./ck/bek