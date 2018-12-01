NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 4600 Pence belassen. Die Bewertungen im europäischen Sektor Metals & Mining seien derzeit nicht gerade hoch, vor allem nicht bei den Stahlaktien, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Voraussetzung für eine Aufwertung wäre eine - derzeit allerdings kaum sichtbare - positive Trendwende bei der Ergebnisentwicklung der Sektorunternehmen./edh/ag



