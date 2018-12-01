finanzen.net
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

47,21EUR
-0,87EUR
-1,81%
16:53:57
XETRA
41,52GBP
-0,75GBP
-1,77%
17:14:43
BTE
24.09.2019 15:06
Rio Tinto Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 4600 Pence belassen. Die Bewertungen im europäischen Sektor Metals & Mining seien derzeit nicht gerade hoch, vor allem nicht bei den Stahlaktien, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Voraussetzung für eine Aufwertung wäre eine - derzeit allerdings kaum sichtbare - positive Trendwende bei der Ergebnisentwicklung der Sektorunternehmen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.09.2019 / 20:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		Kursziel:
46,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		Kurs*:
41,66 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+10,42%
Rating vorher:
Equal-Weight		Kurs aktuell:
41,50 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,84%
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
44,77 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:06 UhrRio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
12.09.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
12.09.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.2019Rio Tinto buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:06 UhrRio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
04.09.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Rio Tinto NeutralUBS AG
18.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
01.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
24.07.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
16.07.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

12.09.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto - Einstufung dennoch auf 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im August mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Rio Tinto profitiert von höheren Preisen für Eisenerz - Aktie trotzdem leichter (dpa-afx)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Rio Tinto-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5580 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 4100 Pence (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 5450 Pence (dpa-afx)
30.06.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+7,83%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,83%
Ø Kursziel: 44,77
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 4
35
40
45
50
55
60
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
41,50 £
HSBC
50,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
41 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52,50 £
Barclays Capital
40 £
UBS AG
45 £
Credit Suisse Group
43 £
Deutsche Bank AG
44,50 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55 £
Morgan Stanley
46 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,83%
Ø Kursziel: 44,77
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

