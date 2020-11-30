  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

60,21EUR
+0,38EUR
+0,64%
15:38:03
XETRA
54,85GBP
+0,58GBP
+1,06%
15:53:58
BTE
10.12.2020 13:46

Rio Tinto Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4290 auf 5200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Das Verhältnis von Chancen und Risiken im Metall- und Minensektor sei trotz des zuletzt guten Laufs allgemein noch positiv, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für Rio Tinto änderte er sein Bewertungsmodell, um die Perspektiven für den Minenkonzern besser wiederzugeben./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2020 / 21:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
52,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		 Kurs*:
54,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
54,85 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,20%
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,92 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,35%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,35%
Ø Kursziel: 51,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
Barclays Capital
39 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
54,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
59,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
56 £
UBS AG
45,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62 £
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
50,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,35%
Ø Kursziel: 51,92
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

