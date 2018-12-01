|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
51,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
48,19 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+5,83%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
48,25 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+5,70%
|Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,46 GBP
