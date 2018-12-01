finanzen.net

Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

18.07.2019
Rio Tinto Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto vor Zahlen von 5200 auf 5100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Für das Oyu-Tolgoi-Projekt in der Mongolei gebe es basierend auf neuen Kostenschätzzungen nun eine Deckungslücke von 2 Milliarden US-Dollar, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Noch habe die Minengesellschaft TRQ - an der Rio Tinto die Mehrheit hält - finanziellen Spielraum, allerdings müsse wohl Geld nachgeschossen werden./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 05:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
51,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
48,19 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+5,83%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
48,25 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+5,70%
Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
45,46 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

12:21 UhrRio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldHSBC
16.07.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.07.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.2019Rio Tinto buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.07.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:21 UhrRio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldHSBC
15.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldHSBC
10.07.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.07.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
19.06.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2019Rio Tinto UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.04.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5580 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 4100 Pence (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 5450 Pence (dpa-afx)
30.06.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
19.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 3900 Pence (dpa-afx)
19.06.19
Bergbaukonzern Rio Tinto rechnet mit weniger Eisenerzlieferungen (dpa-afx)
07.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 4000 Pence (dpa-afx)
31.05.19
Analysten prognostizieren für Rio Tinto-Aktie steigende Kurse (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,76%
Ø Kursziel: 45,46
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 8
Sell: 3
35
40
45
50
55
60
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
Oddo BHF
44 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
41,50 £
Morgan Stanley
44 £
Credit Suisse Group
43,40 £
Barclays Capital
40 £
UBS AG
47 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
41 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55,80 £
HSBC
50,50 £
Deutsche Bank AG
51 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,76%
Ø Kursziel: 45,46
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

