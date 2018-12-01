FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto vor Zahlen von 5200 auf 5100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Für das Oyu-Tolgoi-Projekt in der Mongolei gebe es basierend auf neuen Kostenschätzzungen nun eine Deckungslücke von 2 Milliarden US-Dollar, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Noch habe die Minengesellschaft TRQ - an der Rio Tinto die Mehrheit hält - finanziellen Spielraum, allerdings müsse wohl Geld nachgeschossen werden./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 05:30 / GMT



