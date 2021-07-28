  • Suche
29.07.2021 13:01

Rio Tinto Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 6600 Pence belassen. Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick attestierte dem Bergbaukonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie eine solide Halbjahresbilanz./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 06:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
66,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
63,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,65%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
62,93 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,88%
Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
65,53 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+4,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,13%
Ø Kursziel: 65,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
Jefferies & Company Inc.
76,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
64,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
66,00 £
UBS AG
50,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
69 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
78 £
RBC Capital Markets
58,00 £
Barclays Capital
62 £
Morgan Stanley
66,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
67,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,13%
Ø Kursziel: 65,53
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

