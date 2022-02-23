  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

66,10EUR
-2,40EUR
-3,50%
09:26:23
STU
54,71GBP
-1,02GBP
-1,83%
09:36:50
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

Rio Tinto Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5100 auf 5700 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die vom Minenkonzern gezahlten Dividenden in Höhe von 10,40 US-Dollar je Aktie seien 2021 ein klar positiver Aspekt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Rohstoffpreise sollten hoch bleiben und damit auch die Kapitalrückflüsse durch Rio Tinto. Er hob das Kursziel in Erwartung hoher Renditen an, spricht den Aktien aber weiterhin ein nur neutrales Votum aus./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.02.2022 / 15:18 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.02.2022 / 15:18 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
57,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
55,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,80%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
54,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,19%
Analyst Name:
Christopher LaFemina 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,56 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
Ukraine-Konflikt im Ticker: DAX implodiert zum Start -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot -- Russland greift Ukraine an -- Mercedes-Benz mit hoher Dividende -- Deutsche Telekom, HeidelCement im Fokus
Russlands Börsen brechen zweistellig ein. Angriff auf Ukraine treibt Goldpreis auf höchstem Stand seit mehr als einem Jahr. Brent erstmals seit 2014 über 100 Dollar. BVB zuversichtlich vor Rückspiel in Glasgow - Zukunft von Haaland könnte sich Freitag entscheiden. SAFRAN peilt nach Rückgang 2021 wieder Wachstum an. Knorr-Bremse nach gutem Gesamtjahr optimistisch für 2022.
07:02 Uhr
Ukraine-Konflikt im Ticker: DAX implodiert zum Start -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot -- Russland greift Ukraine an -- Mercedes-Benz mit hoher Dividende -- Deutsche Telekom, HeidelCement im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Rio Tinto präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.02.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise sorgt für Rekordergebnis (Dow Jones)
23.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 5200 Pence (dpa-afx)
23.02.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholung setzt sich fort - Sanktionen "light" (Dow Jones)
23.02.22
Rio Tinto erzielt dank starker Nachfrage Rekordergebnis (dpa-afx)
23.02.22
Russland-Sanktionen beschlossen: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Munich Re schlägt Erwartungen -- Rio Tinto mit Rekordergebnis -- Uniper, Bayer, Virgin Galactic im Fokus (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto glänzt dank hoher Eisenerz-Nachfrage mit 30 %iger Kursrally (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,76%
Ø Kursziel: 51,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
RBC Capital Markets
51,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
57,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51,00 £
UBS AG
42,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 £
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,76%
Ø Kursziel: 51,56
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

