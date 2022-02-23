NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5100 auf 5700 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die vom Minenkonzern gezahlten Dividenden in Höhe von 10,40 US-Dollar je Aktie seien 2021 ein klar positiver Aspekt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Rohstoffpreise sollten hoch bleiben und damit auch die Kapitalrückflüsse durch Rio Tinto. Er hob das Kursziel in Erwartung hoher Renditen an, spricht den Aktien aber weiterhin ein nur neutrales Votum aus./tih/he