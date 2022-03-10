Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.