Rio Tinto Aktie

63,30EUR
-4,40EUR
-6,50%
21:02:18
FSE
54,03GBP
-2,39GBP
-4,24%
18:46:32
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

14.03.2022 20:36

Rio Tinto Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto angesichts einer Offerte für die übrigen Anteile an Turquiose Hill's auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 6700 Pence belassen. Die Übernahme der Anteile würde das Engagement des Minenkonzerns im Bereich der Kupferproduktion steigern und dies auf Basis eines bislang schon selbst gesteuerten Unternehmens. Ob es sich dabei um ein gutes Geschäft handelt, hänge von den künftigen Produktionaussichten und den damit verbundenen Kosten ab./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2022 / 14:14 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2022 / 14:14 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
67,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
54,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,00%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
54,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,00%
Analyst Name:
Christopher LaFemina 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

20:36 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:11 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.03.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10.03.22 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
10.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Fest - Hoffnung auf Diplomatie hellt Stimmung auf (Dow Jones)
10.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Erholung - Nikkei-Index gewinnt fast 4% - Ölpreise fallen (Dow Jones)
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-1,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,89%
Ø Kursziel: 53,01
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
42,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
59,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,89%
Ø Kursziel: 53,01
