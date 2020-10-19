NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4410 Pence belassen. Diese wertete Analyst Jack O'Brien in einer ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch als alles in allem positiv. Die Rohstoffe Aluminium und Kupfer hätten das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Bergwerkskonzerns angetrieben./bek/mis