30.07.2020 15:16

Rio Tinto Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4410 Pence belassen. Das erste Halbjahr des Rohstoffkonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jack O'Brien in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im zweiten Halbjahr gebe es aber noch einige Unwägbarkeiten./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2020 / 09:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
44,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
46,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
46,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,54%
Analyst Name:
Jack O'Brien 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,60 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:16 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:36 Uhr Rio Tinto buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:01 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
17.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-0,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,18%
Ø Kursziel: 46,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Credit Suisse Group
39,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
Barclays Capital
36,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
56 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
54,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 £
UBS AG
44,00 £
Morgan Stanley
44,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,18%
Ø Kursziel: 46,60
