Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

67,00EUR
+0,20EUR
+0,30%
12:55:03
XETRA
14.04.2021 13:06

Rio Tinto Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6020 auf 5610 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns sei fair bewertet und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) dürfte in den beiden kommenden Jahren wegen schwächelnder Eisenerzpreise sinken, schrieb Analyst Paul Young in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 18:32 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
56,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
57,41 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
57,35 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,18%
Analyst Name:
Paul Young 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,74 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.04.21 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
09.04.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.04.21 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.04.21 Rio Tinto Equal weight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+5,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,90%
Ø Kursziel: 60,74
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
64,00 £
Barclays Capital
56 £
RBC Capital Markets
65,00 £
UBS AG
51,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
78 £
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
Oddo BHF
57,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
63,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
56 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,90%
Ø Kursziel: 60,74
