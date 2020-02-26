|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
48,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,12 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,46%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
38,99 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,78 £
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.01.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.19
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.19
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.20
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.11.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.19
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.20
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.01.20
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.01.20
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.20
|alstria office REIT-AG add
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|26.02.20
|Diageo Outperform
|26.02.20
|Danone Sector Perform
|26.02.20
|Aareal Bank Halten
|26.02.20
|Mutares Kaufen
|26.02.20
|Lufthansa Halten
|26.02.20
|Danone Neutral
|26.02.20
|MTU Aero Engines Halten
|26.02.20
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Kauf
|26.02.20
|Salesforce market-perform
|26.02.20
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM neutral
|26.02.20
|Bayer buy
|26.02.20
|Iberdrola SA buy
|26.02.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|26.02.20
|Novartis Hold
|26.02.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|26.02.20
|Danone buy
|26.02.20
|New Work Hold
|26.02.20
|Lloyds Banking Group buy
|26.02.20
|LEONI Hold
|26.02.20
|Iberdrola SA Outperform
|26.02.20
|Peugeot Underperform
|26.02.20
|Danone Sector Perform
|26.02.20
|Peugeot buy
|26.02.20
|Aareal Bank Reduce
|26.02.20
|LEONI Hold
|26.02.20
|KWS SAAT buy
|26.02.20
|Bayer Hold
|26.02.20
|Aareal Bank buy
|26.02.20
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|26.02.20
|Danone Neutral
|26.02.20
|Fielmann Sell
|26.02.20
|Zalando Sell
|26.02.20
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|26.02.20
|Kering Hold
|26.02.20
|Prudential buy
|26.02.20
|New Work buy
|26.02.20
|Corestate Capital buy
|26.02.20
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|26.02.20
|LEONI Sell
|26.02.20
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|26.02.20
|LEONI Verkaufen
|26.02.20
|UniCredit Conviction Buy
|26.02.20
|PUMA buy
|26.02.20
|METRO (St.) Hold
|26.02.20
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|26.02.20
|PUMA buy
|26.02.20
|Diageo buy
|26.02.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
