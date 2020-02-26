NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr von 4890 auf 4830 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings rechne Rio mit überraschend hohe Kosten im Eisenerz- und Kupfergeschäft. O'Kane senkte daher seine Prognosen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bis 2021./la/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2020 / 16:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2020 / 16:29 / GMT



