Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

46,30EUR
-0,87EUR
-1,83%
26.02.2020
STU
38,99GBP
-0,16GBP
-0,41%
26.02.2020
LSE
26.02.2020 19:41

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr von 4890 auf 4830 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings rechne Rio mit überraschend hohe Kosten im Eisenerz- und Kupfergeschäft. O'Kane senkte daher seine Prognosen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bis 2021./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2020 / 16:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2020 / 16:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
48,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,12 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
38,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,86%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
42,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

26.02.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
11.02.20 Rio Tinto buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.02.20 Rio Tinto buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.02.20 Rio Tinto Underperform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

