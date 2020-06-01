finanzen.net

08.06.2020 10:56

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4560 auf 5140 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Aufgrund der zuletzt starken Entwicklung der Eisenerzpreise habe er seine Preisprognosen für die Jahre 2020 und 2021 um 11 beziehungsweise 10 Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dank Chinas schneller wirtschaftlicher Erholung dürften die großen Bergbaukonzerne wie Rio Tinto 2020 auf der Überholspur sein./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 21:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
51,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
45,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,73%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,24%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,92 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:56 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.20 Rio Tinto buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.05.20 Rio Tinto buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20.05.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
11.05.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

mehr Rio Tinto plc News
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-4,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,10%
Ø Kursziel: 43,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
45 £
HSBC
46 £
Morgan Stanley
44,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
33,00 £
Barclays Capital
32,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
52,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
40,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
UBS AG
41,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,10%
Ø Kursziel: 43,92
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

