NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4560 auf 5140 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Aufgrund der zuletzt starken Entwicklung der Eisenerzpreise habe er seine Preisprognosen für die Jahre 2020 und 2021 um 11 beziehungsweise 10 Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dank Chinas schneller wirtschaftlicher Erholung dürften die großen Bergbaukonzerne wie Rio Tinto 2020 auf der Überholspur sein./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 21:33 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.