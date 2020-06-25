finanzen.net

02.07.2020 13:51

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5140 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzmine Simandou in Guinea stelle wegen ihrer Größe eine ernsthafte Gefahr für die langfristige Preisentwicklung von Eisenerz dar, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Frage bleibe nun, wie sich der Rohstoffkonzern zu dem Projekt verhalten werde./mf/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.07.2020 / 09:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.07.2020 / 09:16 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
51,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
45,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,13%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,07%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:51 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:56 Uhr Rio Tinto buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.06.20 Rio Tinto buy UBS AG
18.06.20 Rio Tinto Underperform RBC Capital Markets
18.06.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-0,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,84%
Ø Kursziel: 45,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
Morgan Stanley
44,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
40,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
45 £
Barclays Capital
32,00 £
UBS AG
44,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
52,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
RBC Capital Markets
36,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
49,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,84%
Ø Kursziel: 45,08
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

