NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5140 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzmine Simandou in Guinea stelle wegen ihrer Größe eine ernsthafte Gefahr für die langfristige Preisentwicklung von Eisenerz dar, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Frage bleibe nun, wie sich der Rohstoffkonzern zu dem Projekt verhalten werde./mf/ag