Rio Tinto Aktie

64,80EUR
-0,80EUR
-1,22%
10:42:12
XETRA
53,58GBP
-0,35GBP
-0,65%
10:49:07
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

18.01.2022 10:36

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4840 Pence belassen. Die Kennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns hätten seinen Prognosen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick auf 2022 sei weitgehend "in line" ausgefallen./edh/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 23:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 23:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
48,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
53,59 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,68%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
53,58 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,67%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,07 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:36 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14.01.22 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.01.22 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.01.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-4,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,68%
Ø Kursziel: 51,07
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
UBS AG
39,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,68%
Ø Kursziel: 51,07
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

