NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4840 Pence belassen. Die Kennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns hätten seinen Prognosen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick auf 2022 sei weitgehend "in line" ausgefallen./edh/mf