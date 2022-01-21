NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4840 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe zusätzliche Vereinbarungen getroffen, um die Entwicklung und Finanzierung der Kupfermine Oyu Tolgoi in der Mongolei voranzutreiben, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe jedoch keine Auswirkungen auf seine Prognosen, da die Projektkosten und der Zeitplan seinen Erwartungen entsprächen./edh/nas