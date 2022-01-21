|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
48,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
53,07 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,80%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
53,05 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,27 £
|19.01.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.01.22
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.01.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|02.11.21
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|06.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|15.12.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|14:47 Uhr
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|13:46 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underperform
|13:44 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
|13:42 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
|13:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|13:40 Uhr
|DWS Group Underperform
|13:38 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|13:31 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
|13:23 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|13:18 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|13:16 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Philips Buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|13:13 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|13:13 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|13:12 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|13:06 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|13:05 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|AUTO1 Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|Scout24 Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
|13:04 Uhr
|GEA Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|13:03 Uhr
|TeamViewer Outperform
|12:09 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|12:08 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|11:44 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|11:43 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|11:24 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|11:22 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|11:20 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|10:09 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|09:49 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|09:48 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|09:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|09:43 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|09:42 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|09:42 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Renault Sector Perform
|08:54 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|08:53 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Outperform
