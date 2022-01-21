  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

64,40EUR
+0,90EUR
+1,42%
15:34:57
STU
53,05GBP
-0,06GBP
-0,12%
15:41:43
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

25.01.2022 14:31

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4840 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe zusätzliche Vereinbarungen getroffen, um die Entwicklung und Finanzierung der Kupfermine Oyu Tolgoi in der Mongolei voranzutreiben, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe jedoch keine Auswirkungen auf seine Prognosen, da die Projektkosten und der Zeitplan seinen Erwartungen entsprächen./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
48,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
53,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,80%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
53,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,77%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,27 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-3,36%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,36%
Ø Kursziel: 51,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
UBS AG
39,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,36%
Ø Kursziel: 51,27
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

