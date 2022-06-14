  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

59,79EUR
-2,37EUR
-3,81%
12:48:12
STU
50,67GBP
-0,99GBP
-1,92%
12:59:37
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

20.06.2022 12:51

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5730 Pence belassen. Der Minenbetreiber sei günstig bewertet, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Mit der neutralen Einstufung habe er zuletzt den negativen Ausblick für den chinesischen Immobiliensektor reflektiert. Die Eisenerzpreise dürften in der zweiten Jahreshälfte sinken, mit mehr als 100 Dollar die Tonne aber immer noch stark bleiben./ajx/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2022 / 18:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.06.2022 / 03:00 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
57,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
50,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,11%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
50,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,08%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

12:51 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08.06.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.22 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.06.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Anleger aufgepasst
"Die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten Gewinne generiert": Was Suze Orman Anlegern jetzt empfiehlt
Die Inflation treibt Anlegern in der ganzen Welt Sorgenfalten auf die Stirn. Viel wird zur Zeit darüber geschrieben, wie man sein Kapital vor der schrittweisen Geldentwertung retten kann: Anleihen, Gold oder auch Immobilien sind hierbei in aller Munde. Doch Suze Orman kommt zu einem anderen Resultat.
07.06.22
Salzgitter-Aktie tiefer: Zusammenarbeit mit Rio Tinto bei "grünem Stahl" (Dow Jones)
07.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 6800 Pence (dpa-afx)
31.05.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Mai 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
30.04.22
Analysten sehen bei Rio Tinto-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
29.04.22
Strategie: Mit Dividenden gegen die Inflation (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
21.04.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 6500 Pence (dpa-afx)
20.04.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie im Minus: Rio Tinto bekräftigt Produktionsziel (Dow Jones)
15.04.22
Chevron-Aktie & Co: Die Teuer-Profiteure (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+18,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,48%
Ø Kursziel: 60,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
57 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
73,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
UBS AG
52,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
65,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
70,00 £
Barclays Capital
48,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,48%
Ø Kursziel: 60,03
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

