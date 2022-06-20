NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5730 Pence belassen. Höhere Lizenzgebühren im australischen Queensland für die Kohleförderung belasteten die Gewinne der Rohstoffkonzerne, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Rio Tinto sei davon aber nicht beeinträchtigt, denn Kohle spiele für den Konzern keine Rolle./ajx/bek