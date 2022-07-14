NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto vor Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 5420 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies reflektiere höhere Kosten für die Herstellung von Aluminium und höhere Rückstellungen für finanzielle Verpflichtungen nach Minenschließungen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte reduzierte seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns bis 2023, da Rio Tinto zudem im zweiten Quartal niedrigere Preise für Eisenerz erzielt habe als ursprünglich angenommen./la/he