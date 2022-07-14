  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

54,60EUR
-0,34EUR
-0,62%
17:35:57
XETRA
45,12GBP
-1,02GBP
-2,22%
18:46:37
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

15.07.2022 21:11

Rio Tinto Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto vor Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 5420 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies reflektiere höhere Kosten für die Herstellung von Aluminium und höhere Rückstellungen für finanzielle Verpflichtungen nach Minenschließungen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte reduzierte seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns bis 2023, da Rio Tinto zudem im zweiten Quartal niedrigere Preise für Eisenerz erzielt habe als ursprünglich angenommen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2022 / 18:57 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2022 / 18:57 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
45,79 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,75%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
45,12 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,45%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,76 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

21:11 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:16 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14:26 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13:11 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz drückt Aktienkurs
Fallende Preise für Eisenerz haben die Aktienkurse von Rohstoffkonzernen wie Rio Tinto unter Druck gesetzt.
09:11 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Chinesische Börsen von BIP ausgebremst (Dow Jones)
11.07.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio nach Oberhauswahl fest - Hongkong sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
11.07.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio fest - Chinesische Börsen sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
07.07.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Sell' und Ziel auf 4200 Pence (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+19,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,14%
Ø Kursziel: 53,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
42,00 £
UBS AG
46 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
49,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
53,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
58,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,14%
Ø Kursziel: 53,76
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

20:23 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
19:42 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
18:56 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Overweight
18:47 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
18:46 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
18:36 Uhr Infineon Buy
17:32 Uhr Novartis Underweight
16:42 Uhr HUGO BOSS Add
16:41 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
15:29 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform
14:56 Uhr Allianz Buy
14:55 Uhr Nestlé Market-Perform
14:26 Uhr Allianz Buy
14:25 Uhr JPMorgan Chase Outperform
14:23 Uhr TotalEnergies Sector Perform
14:12 Uhr Amazon Overweight
13:45 Uhr Software Buy
13:44 Uhr KRONES Buy
13:43 Uhr Software Neutral
13:41 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
13:35 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform
13:05 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
13:05 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
13:04 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
13:03 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
13:01 Uhr BBVA Buy
12:29 Uhr Richemont Conviction Buy List
12:29 Uhr JPMorgan Chase Buy
12:29 Uhr Richemont Buy
12:28 Uhr Richemont Outperform
12:27 Uhr Richemont Outperform
12:27 Uhr Netflix Neutral
12:26 Uhr Richemont Buy
12:26 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
12:23 Uhr BAT Overweight
12:23 Uhr Ryanair Overweight
12:22 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
12:21 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
12:20 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
12:15 Uhr Software Neutral
12:14 Uhr HENSOLDT Overweight
12:04 Uhr Vantage Towers Hold
12:03 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
11:42 Uhr SYNLAB Buy
11:41 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
11:40 Uhr Fraport Hold
11:02 Uhr RWE Buy
10:59 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:58 Uhr Aurubis Hold
10:56 Uhr KRONES Buy

