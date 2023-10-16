JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

12:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6200 Pence belassen. Die Produktionszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Beim Ausblick auf das Gesamtjahr ergäben sich keine großen Änderungen./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 06:57 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 07:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com