Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6200 Pence belassen. Die Produktionszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Beim Ausblick auf das Gesamtjahr ergäben sich keine großen Änderungen./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 06:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 07:07 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SQ81HQ
|15.03.2024
|60,00
|50,31
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SW11S9
|20.09.2024
|60,00
|48,31
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
62,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
60,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
52,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|12:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.23
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.23
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.09.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.23
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.23
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.10.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets