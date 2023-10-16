Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6200 auf 6170 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Produktionskennziffern für das dritte Quartal hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Kursziel begründete er mit den längerfristigen Prognosen des Minenbetreibers für Volumina und Investitionen./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 17:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 17:05 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SQ81HQ
|15.03.2024
|60,00
|50,41
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SW11S9
|20.09.2024
|60,00
|48,37
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
61,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
60,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
51,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,71 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
