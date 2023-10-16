JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

19:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6200 auf 6170 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Produktionskennziffern für das dritte Quartal hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Kursziel begründete er mit den längerfristigen Prognosen des Minenbetreibers für Volumina und Investitionen./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 17:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2023 / 17:05 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

