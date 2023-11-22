JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

08:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor dem Kapitalmarkttag am 6. Dezember auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei der Investorenveranstaltung des Bergbaukonzerns dürfte der Schwerpunkt unter anderem auf den mittelfristigen Produktions- und Investitionsprognosen sowie der Dekarbonisierung liegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2023

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2023

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

