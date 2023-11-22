DAX 15.978 +0,1%ESt50 4.353 +0,0%MSCI World 3.005 +0,2%Dow 35.273 +0,5%Nas 14.266 +0,5%Bitcoin 34.330 -0,2%Euro 1,0908 +0,2%Öl 81,30 -0,4%Gold 1.995 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 MorphoSys 663200 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 thyssenkrupp 750000 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG50 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street in Feiertagspause: DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen etwas höher -- Deutsche Börse: Neue DAX-Regeln -- AIXTRON optimistisch für Jahresziele -- KION, SAP, RWE, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
AIXTRON-Finanzvorstand: 'Haben große Pipeline an Aufträgen in der Mache' - Ziele bestätigt - AIXTRON-Aktie etwas höher
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert dennoch: Barclays hebt Ziel für Rheinmetall auf 381 Euro - 'Overweight'
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Hochwertige Aktien oder wachsende Dividenden? Warum nicht beides? WisdomTree Quality Dividend Growth ETFs - Mehr erfahren -w-

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
63,43 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,21 %
STU
55,44 GBP +0,39 GBP +0,71 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 102,86 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

08:26 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
63,43 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,21%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor dem Kapitalmarkttag am 6. Dezember auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei der Investorenveranstaltung des Bergbaukonzerns dürfte der Schwerpunkt unter anderem auf den mittelfristigen Produktions- und Investitionsprognosen sowie der Dekarbonisierung liegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2023 / 19:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
61,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
63,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
55,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

08:26 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.11.23 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.10.23 Rio Tinto Overweight Barclays Capital
18.10.23 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.10.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc