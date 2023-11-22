Rio Tinto Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor dem Kapitalmarkttag am 6. Dezember auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei der Investorenveranstaltung des Bergbaukonzerns dürfte der Schwerpunkt unter anderem auf den mittelfristigen Produktions- und Investitionsprognosen sowie der Dekarbonisierung liegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2023 / 19:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
61,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
63,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
55,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
