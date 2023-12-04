Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei einer Investorenveranstaltung habe der Bergbaukonzern einen durchwachsenen Ausblick auf das kommende Jahr gegeben, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
61,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
55,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,34 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|11:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
