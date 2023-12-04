DAX 16.550 +0,1%ESt50 4.465 +0,3%MSCI World 3.023 -0,1%Dow 36.125 -0,2%Nas 14.230 +0,3%Bitcoin 40.900 +0,0%Euro 1,0793 +0,0%Öl 76,75 -0,3%Gold 2.023 +0,2%
Rio Tinto Aktie

64,64 EUR +1,53 EUR +2,42 %
STU
55,18 GBP +0,71 GBP +1,31 %
BTE
Marktkap. 103,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:46 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
Rio Tinto plc
64,64 EUR 1,53 EUR 2,42%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei einer Investorenveranstaltung habe der Bergbaukonzern einen durchwachsenen Ausblick auf das kommende Jahr gegeben, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

