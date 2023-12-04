JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:46 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 6170 Pence belassen. Bei einer Investorenveranstaltung habe der Bergbaukonzern einen durchwachsenen Ausblick auf das kommende Jahr gegeben, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 05:33 / GMT

