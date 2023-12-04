DAX 16.656 +0,8%ESt50 4.488 +0,8%MSCI World 3.023 -0,1%Dow 36.145 +0,1%Nas 14.225 +0,0%Bitcoin 40.784 -0,3%Euro 1,0789 -0,1%Öl 74,53 -3,2%Gold 2.030 +0,5%
WKN 852147

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

16:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach einer Investorenveranstaltung von 6170 auf 6310 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dort hätten Informationen zu einem Projekt zur Eisenerzförderung in Guinea im Fokus gestanden, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese legten den Schluss nahe, dass der Verwaltungsrat des Bergbaukonzerns in Kürze wohl grünes Licht für die Umsetzung geben wird./bek/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
63,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
64,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
55,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

