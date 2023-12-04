JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

16:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach einer Investorenveranstaltung von 6170 auf 6310 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dort hätten Informationen zu einem Projekt zur Eisenerzförderung in Guinea im Fokus gestanden, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese legten den Schluss nahe, dass der Verwaltungsrat des Bergbaukonzerns in Kürze wohl grünes Licht für die Umsetzung geben wird./bek/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:22 / GMT

