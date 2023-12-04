Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach einer Investorenveranstaltung von 6170 auf 6310 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dort hätten Informationen zu einem Projekt zur Eisenerzförderung in Guinea im Fokus gestanden, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese legten den Schluss nahe, dass der Verwaltungsrat des Bergbaukonzerns in Kürze wohl grünes Licht für die Umsetzung geben wird./bek/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 13:22 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
63,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
55,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
