ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5200 auf 4550 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Aussicht auf eine lang anhaltende Energiekrise in Europa und die anhaltenden Zinserhöhungen der Notenbanken zur Eindämmung der Inflation dürften zu einem stark verlangsamten Wirtschaftswachstum führen und die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Rezession erhöhen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Major in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insofern steige für die Bergbaukonzerne das Risiko eines Rückgangs der Rohstoffnachfrage im zweiten Halbjahr 2022 und im kommenden Jahr. Nach der zuletzt deutlichen Kurskorrektur im Sektor habe sich das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis aber verbessert./edh/gl