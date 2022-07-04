  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

56,35EUR
+1,94EUR
+3,57%
14:36:27
XETRA
47,53GBP
+0,71GBP
+1,52%
14:52:51
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

06.07.2022 14:26

Rio Tinto Neutral (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5200 auf 4550 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Aussicht auf eine lang anhaltende Energiekrise in Europa und die anhaltenden Zinserhöhungen der Notenbanken zur Eindämmung der Inflation dürften zu einem stark verlangsamten Wirtschaftswachstum führen und die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Rezession erhöhen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Major in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insofern steige für die Bergbaukonzerne das Risiko eines Rückgangs der Rohstoffnachfrage im zweiten Halbjahr 2022 und im kommenden Jahr. Nach der zuletzt deutlichen Kurskorrektur im Sektor habe sich das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis aber verbessert./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 20:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 20:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
45,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
56,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,61%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
47,53 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,28%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Major 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
58,10 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+22,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,23%
Ø Kursziel: 58,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
54 £
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 £
UBS AG
46 £
Barclays Capital
48,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
73,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
65,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,23%
Ø Kursziel: 58,10
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

