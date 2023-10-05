DAX 15.070 -0,2%ESt50 4.100 +0,0%MSCI World 2.816 +0,2%Dow 33.120 +0,0%Nas 13.220 -0,1%Bitcoin 26.089 +0,3%Euro 1,0532 -0,2%Öl 84,21 +0,0%Gold 1.820 +0,0%
UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 4800 auf 5200 Pence angehoben. Analyst Myles Allsop begründete das neue Anlagevotum für den Bergbaukonzern mit seinen erhöhten langfristigen Eisenerz-Preisprognosen. Im Vergleich mit dem Konkurrenten BHP bevorzugt er laut einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie Rio Tinto, wegen des stärkeren Wachstums, höheren Kapitalrenditen und einer niedrigeren Verschuldung./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 21:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 21:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

