UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

12:31 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor einem Investorenseminar in Sydney auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Bedeutende Veränderungen seien wohl nicht zu erwarten, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern dürfte seine Strategie und die Volumenziele für 2024 bekräftigen./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT

