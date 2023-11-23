Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor einem Investorenseminar in Sydney auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Bedeutende Veränderungen seien wohl nicht zu erwarten, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern dürfte seine Strategie und die Volumenziele für 2024 bekräftigen./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
63,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
54,59 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|12:31
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
