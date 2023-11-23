DAX 16.001 -0,2%ESt50 4.368 -0,1%MSCI World 3.015 +0,2%Dow 35.390 +0,3%Nas 14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin 33.725 -1,6%Euro 1,0953 +0,1%Öl 79,92 -0,4%Gold 2.014 +0,6%
Rio Tinto Aktie

63,23 EUR +0,12 EUR +0,19 %
STU
54,59 GBP -0,14 GBP -0,25 %
BTE
Marktkap. 102,5 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

12:31 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
Rio Tinto plc
63,23 EUR 0,12 EUR 0,19%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto vor einem Investorenseminar in Sydney auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Bedeutende Veränderungen seien wohl nicht zu erwarten, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Bergbaukonzern dürfte seine Strategie und die Volumenziele für 2024 bekräftigen./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2023 / 01:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

