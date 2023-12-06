DAX 16.617 -0,2%ESt50 4.474 -0,2%MSCI World 3.021 -0,1%Dow 36.054 -0,2%Nas 14.147 -0,6%Bitcoin 40.694 +0,2%Euro 1,0781 +0,1%Öl 74,91 +0,9%Gold 2.030 +0,2%
Rio Tinto Aktie

64,13 EUR -0,47 EUR -0,73 %
STU
55,18 GBP +0,17 GBP +0,31 %
CHX
Marktkap. 103,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
64,13 EUR -0,47 EUR -0,73%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Aus dieser sei der Minenkonzern quasi gestärkt hervorgegangen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf das Portfolio der Aktivitäten mache das Unternehmen Fortschritte./bek/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
52,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
64,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
55,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

