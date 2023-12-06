Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Aus dieser sei der Minenkonzern quasi gestärkt hervorgegangen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf das Portfolio der Aktivitäten mache das Unternehmen Fortschritte./bek/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 19:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SV6GA8
|15.03.2024
|52,00
|49,70
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SW11S7
|20.09.2024
|50,00
|45,79
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
55,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.10.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.09.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG