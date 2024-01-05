Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Der Bewertungsaufschlag der in Australien notierten gegenüber den in London notierten Anteilsscheine liege mit rund 24 Prozent auf dem höchsten Niveau seit Anfang 2020, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dieser sollte sich in den kommenden zwölf Monaten wieder normalisieren./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
59,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
65,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
56,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
62,25 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|14:06
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.12.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:06
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.12.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.12.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:06
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets