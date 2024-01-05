DAX 16.629 +0,2%ESt50 4.466 +0,1%MSCI World 3.121 +0,2%Dow 37.466 +0,1%Nas 14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin 41.162 +2,6%Euro 1,0945 +0,0%Öl 76,29 -3,3%Gold 2.021 -1,2%
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Fitch zieht Rating für thyssenkrupp zurück - künftig keine analytische Beobachtung mehr
Shell-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Milliarden-Wertminderung im Schlussquartal 2023
65,74 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,38 %
STU
56,46 GBP -0,58 GBP -1,02 %
CHX
Marktkap. 107,27 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Rio Tinto plc
65,74 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,38%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Der Bewertungsaufschlag der in Australien notierten gegenüber den in London notierten Anteilsscheine liege mit rund 24 Prozent auf dem höchsten Niveau seit Anfang 2020, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dieser sollte sich in den kommenden zwölf Monaten wieder normalisieren./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
59,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
65,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
56,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
62,25 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

14:06 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
22.12.23 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.12.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.12.23 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
13.12.23 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc