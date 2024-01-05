UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

14:06 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Der Bewertungsaufschlag der in Australien notierten gegenüber den in London notierten Anteilsscheine liege mit rund 24 Prozent auf dem höchsten Niveau seit Anfang 2020, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dieser sollte sich in den kommenden zwölf Monaten wieder normalisieren./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 01:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com