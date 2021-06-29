NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto ungeachtet eines durch Unruhen erzwungenen Förderstopps bei der südafrikanischen Tochter Richard Bay Minerals auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 8310 Pence belassen. Wie lange der Ausstand anhalten werde, dazu habe der Bergbaukonzern bisher nichts gesagt, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bei einer längeren Dauer der Schwierigkeiten könnten die betroffenen Geschäftsaktivitäten zum Randgeschäft erklärt werden. Ihr Beitrag zum Konzernergebnis (Ebitda) belaufe sich aber nur auf rund ein Prozent./gl/tih