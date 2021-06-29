  • Suche
30.06.2021 13:26

Rio Tinto overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto ungeachtet eines durch Unruhen erzwungenen Förderstopps bei der südafrikanischen Tochter Richard Bay Minerals auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 8310 Pence belassen. Wie lange der Ausstand anhalten werde, dazu habe der Bergbaukonzern bisher nichts gesagt, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bei einer längeren Dauer der Schwierigkeiten könnten die betroffenen Geschäftsaktivitäten zum Randgeschäft erklärt werden. Ihr Beitrag zum Konzernergebnis (Ebitda) belaufe sich aber nur auf rund ein Prozent./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 09:57 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 10:14 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto overweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
83,10 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
60,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
59,84 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,87%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
63,43 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:26 Uhr Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.06.21 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.06.21 Rio Tinto Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
22.06.21 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Brisante Hauptversammlung im Blick
Erneut beflügeln die Fortschritte bei den Impfkampagnen vor allem in Amerika die Konjunkturhoffnungen - anschaulich wird das etwa bei den Kursen von Rohstoffkonzernen.
01.06.21
Was Analysten von der Rio Tinto-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
31.03.21
Wie Experten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)
03.03.21
Skandal um zerstörte Aborigine-Stätten: Neuer Rücktritt bei Rio Tinto (dpa-afx)
28.02.21
So schätzen Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
22.02.21
Rio Tinto: Erz gewinnt - die Aussichten für die Rio Tinto-Aktie (finanzen.net)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto mit Gewinnsprung dank steigender Eisenerzpreise - Aktie fester (dpa-afx)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+5,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,99%
Ø Kursziel: 63,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Credit Suisse Group
66,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
76,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
66,00 £
Morgan Stanley
66,00 £
UBS AG
51,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
56 £
RBC Capital Markets
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
56 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
64,00 £
Oddo BHF
57,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
83 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,99%
Ø Kursziel: 63,43
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

