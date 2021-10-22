  • Suche
21.10.2021

Rio Tinto Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6800 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe auf dem diesjährigen Investorentag entscheidende Veränderungen der Unternehmensstrategie sowie langfristige Ziele bekanntgegeben, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob unter anderen die geplante Halbierung der Schadstoffemissionen bis 2030 sowie die ab 2023 angestrebte Verdoppelung der Investitionen hervor./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 22:41 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2021 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
68,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
47,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,45%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
47,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,42%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,22 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+13,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,03%
Ø Kursziel: 53,22
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
42,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
Barclays Capital
42,00 £
Morgan Stanley
50 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
67,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,03%
Ø Kursziel: 53,22
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

