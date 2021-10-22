NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6800 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe auf dem diesjährigen Investorentag entscheidende Veränderungen der Unternehmensstrategie sowie langfristige Ziele bekanntgegeben, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob unter anderen die geplante Halbierung der Schadstoffemissionen bis 2030 sowie die ab 2023 angestrebte Verdoppelung der Investitionen hervor./gl/edh