Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7000 Pence belassen. Unter den breit aufgestellten Bergbaukonzernen profitiere Rio Tinto von der Aussicht auf weiter robuste Eisenerzpreise, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.12.2023 / 07:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.12.2023 / 12:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
67,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
58,39 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
62,25 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
