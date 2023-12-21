JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

15:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Rio Tinto auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7000 Pence belassen. Unter den breit aufgestellten Bergbaukonzernen profitiere Rio Tinto von der Aussicht auf weiter robuste Eisenerzpreise, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.12.2023 / 07:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.12.2023 / 12:00 / GMT

