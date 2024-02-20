JP Morgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7000 Pence belassen. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 habe der Bergbaukonzern die Konsensschätzungen exakt erreicht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividendenausschüttungsquote bewege sich am oberen Ende der Spanne des Unternehmens von 40 bis 60 Prozent./mf/edh

