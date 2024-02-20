Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7000 Pence belassen. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 habe der Bergbaukonzern die Konsensschätzungen exakt erreicht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividendenausschüttungsquote bewege sich am oberen Ende der Spanne des Unternehmens von 40 bis 60 Prozent./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 06:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 06:57 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
60,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
52,20 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
64,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
