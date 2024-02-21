Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen von 7000 auf 7040 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen für 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ein wichtiger Aspekt sei, dass Rio Tinto das zweite Jahr in Folge eine Ausschüttungsquote von 60 Prozent verzeichne./edh/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 17:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
61,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
52,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
63,68 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:16
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets