DAX 17.288 +1,0%ESt50 4.823 +1,0%MSCI World 3.272 -0,1%Dow 38.612 +0,1%Nas 15.581 -0,3%Bitcoin 47.789 -0,3%Euro 1,0854 +0,3%Öl 83,45 +0,4%Gold 2.030 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Palo Alto Networks A1JZ0Q Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 RWE 703712
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Starke NVIDIA-Bilanz stützt: DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Nikkei auf Rekordstand -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinnrückgang -- SAP, Lucid im Fokus
Top News
Danone-Aktie steigt: Danone steigert Umatz - erwartet nun aber nur noch moderateres Wachstum
INDUS-Aktie zieht kräftig an: INDUS Holding erreicht Jahresziele - Aktienrückkauf bekannt gegeben
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Banking neu erleben: Gratis Konto, Mastercard ohne Gebühren und attraktive Cashbacks. Nur bei der C24 Bank.

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
61,15 EUR +0,31 EUR +0,51 %
STU
52,19 GBP +0,57 GBP +1,10 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 99,01 Mrd. EUR

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

10:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
61,15 EUR 0,31 EUR 0,51%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen von 7000 auf 7040 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen für 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ein wichtiger Aspekt sei, dass Rio Tinto das zweite Jahr in Folge eine Ausschüttungsquote von 60 Prozent verzeichne./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 17:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
61,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
52,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
63,68 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:16 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.02.24 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.02.24 Rio Tinto Overweight Barclays Capital
21.02.24 Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.02.24 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc