JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

10:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen von 7000 auf 7040 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen für 2024 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ein wichtiger Aspekt sei, dass Rio Tinto das zweite Jahr in Folge eine Ausschüttungsquote von 60 Prozent verzeichne./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 17:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com