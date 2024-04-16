Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen für das erste Quartal von 6630 auf 6610 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Diese resultierten in einer gesenkten Schätzung des operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) 2024/25 und folglich in einem moderat niedrigeren Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 19:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 19:13 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
66,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
62,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
54,07 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
61,39 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|21:31
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:01
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
