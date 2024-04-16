JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

21:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen für das erste Quartal von 6630 auf 6610 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Diese resultierten in einer gesenkten Schätzung des operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) 2024/25 und folglich in einem moderat niedrigeren Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 19:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 19:13 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

