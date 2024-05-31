JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

14:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6610 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine generell steilere Kostenkurve spiele Produzenten mit niedrigeren CO2-Emissionen wie Rio Tinto und Norsk Hydro in die Karten, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 08:59 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 09:24 / BST

