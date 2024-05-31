DAX 18.637 +0,8%ESt50 5.020 +0,7%MSCI World 3.445 +0,7%Dow 38.686 +1,5%Nas 16.735 +0,0%Bitcoin 63.973 +2,5%Euro 1,0846 +0,0%Öl 81,26 -0,5%Gold 2.332 +0,2%
Rio Tinto Aktie

63,80 EUR -0,65 EUR -1,01 %
STU
54,57 GBP -0,14 GBP -0,26 %
BTE
Marktkap. 104,2 Mrd. EUR

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Overweight

14:26 Uhr
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
63,80 EUR -0,65 EUR -1,01%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6610 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine generell steilere Kostenkurve spiele Produzenten mit niedrigeren CO2-Emissionen wie Rio Tinto und Norsk Hydro in die Karten, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 08:59 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 09:24 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
66,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
64,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
54,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,95 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

18.04.24 Rio Tinto Overweight Barclays Capital
18.04.24 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.04.24 Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.04.24 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
17.04.24 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc