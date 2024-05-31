Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6610 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine generell steilere Kostenkurve spiele Produzenten mit niedrigeren CO2-Emissionen wie Rio Tinto und Norsk Hydro in die Karten, schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 08:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 09:24 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
66,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
64,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
54,57 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
