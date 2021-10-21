|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
42,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
48,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,58%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
47,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,92 £
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
