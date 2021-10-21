NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Das Rohstoffunternehmen habe gute Aussichten, im Klimaschutz eine führende Rolle einzunehmen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derartige Anstrengungen hätten aber ihren Preis./mf/nas