Rio Tinto Aktie

56,90EUR
+0,90EUR
+1,61%
13:24:34
XETRA
47,26GBP
+0,69GBP
+1,48%
13:41:45
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

20.10.2021 12:56

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Das Rohstoffunternehmen habe gute Aussichten, im Klimaschutz eine führende Rolle einzunehmen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derartige Anstrengungen hätten aber ihren Preis./mf/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:32 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 02:41 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
48,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,58%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
47,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,12%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,92 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

21.10.21 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.21 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
18.10.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+14,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,10%
Ø Kursziel: 53,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
42,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
Morgan Stanley
50 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Barclays Capital
49,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
67,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,10%
Ø Kursziel: 53,92
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

