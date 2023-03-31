Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktions- und Transportdaten zum ersten Quartal von 5100 auf 5000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe insgesamt schwache Produktionsdaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ergänzungsstudie. Besonders enttäuscht habe die Kupferförderung. Deshalb habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für 2023 reduziert./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
50,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
62,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
54,78 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
61,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
