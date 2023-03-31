DAX 15.796 -0,6%ESt50 4.385 -0,2%TDax 3.241 -1,6%Dow 33.846 -0,2%Nas 12.129 -0,2%Bitcoin 25.983 -1,2%Euro 1,0964 +0,1%Öl 80,85 -2,5%Gold 2.005 +0,6%
Rio Tinto Aktie

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktions- und Transportdaten zum ersten Quartal von 5100 auf 5000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe insgesamt schwache Produktionsdaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ergänzungsstudie. Besonders enttäuscht habe die Kupferförderung. Deshalb habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für 2023 reduziert./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

