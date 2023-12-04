RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

11:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Vorab-Informationen des Bergbaukonzerns zum Eisenerz-Projekt Simandou in Guinea belegten eine relativ kapitalintensive Vorgehensweise bei einer mäßigen Wirtschaftlichkeit, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Ausblick auf der anstehenden Investorenveranstaltung saisontypisch schwach ausfallen./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com