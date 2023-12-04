DAX 16.550 +0,1%ESt50 4.465 +0,3%MSCI World 3.023 -0,1%Dow 36.125 -0,2%Nas 14.230 +0,3%Bitcoin 40.900 +0,0%Euro 1,0793 +0,0%Öl 76,75 -0,3%Gold 2.023 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 Take Two 914508 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend stärker -- Mercks scheitert mit MS-Hoffnungsträger -- BAT muss Wertberichtigung vornehmen -- Fresenius, VW, TUI im Fokus
Top News
Redcare-Aktie profitiert von Kaufempfehlung
DocMorris-Aktie weit im Plus: Stifel nimmt DocMorris vor E-Rezept-Start mit 'Buy' wieder auf
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Revolutionär einfach: Top 10 Krypto Assets in nur einem ETP von Deutsche Digital Assets! DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP - Mehr erfahren! -w-

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
64,64 EUR +1,53 EUR +2,42 %
STU
55,18 GBP +0,71 GBP +1,31 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 103,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

11:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
64,64 EUR 1,53 EUR 2,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Vorab-Informationen des Bergbaukonzerns zum Eisenerz-Projekt Simandou in Guinea belegten eine relativ kapitalintensive Vorgehensweise bei einer mäßigen Wirtschaftlichkeit, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Ausblick auf der anstehenden Investorenveranstaltung saisontypisch schwach ausfallen./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
64,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
55,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,34 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:46 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.23 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
23.11.23 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.11.23 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc