Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Der für 2025 geplante Produktionsstart des Eisenerz-Gemeinschaftsprojekts Simandou zusammen mit China komme früher als vom Markt erwartet, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er aktualisierte seine Erwartungen für 2024 und setzt nun eine deutlich höhere Bewertung des Projekts als bisher an./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SV6GA8
|15.03.2024
|52,00
|49,89
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto
|SW11S8
|20.09.2024
|55,00
|48,99
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
53,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
64,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
55,43 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|12:56
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:56
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:31
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:56
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:31
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:56
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:31
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.10.23
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.10.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.