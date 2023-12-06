RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

12:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Der für 2025 geplante Produktionsstart des Eisenerz-Gemeinschaftsprojekts Simandou zusammen mit China komme früher als vom Markt erwartet, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er aktualisierte seine Erwartungen für 2024 und setzt nun eine deutlich höhere Bewertung des Projekts als bisher an./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST

