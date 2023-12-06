DAX 16.629 -0,2%ESt50 4.477 -0,2%MSCI World 3.021 -0,1%Dow 36.054 -0,2%Nas 14.147 -0,6%Bitcoin 40.176 -1,1%Euro 1,0763 -0,1%Öl 74,79 +0,7%Gold 2.033 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BAT 916018 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX leichter -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt bei Conti -- GameStop enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- thyssenkrupp wohl mit Problemen bei Stahlgesprächen -- Lufthansa, BVB, TeamViewer im Fokus
Top News
TeamViewer-Aktie springt hoch: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm von TeamViewer beschlossen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Barclays hebt Kursziel an
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
07.12.2023: DAX - Erste Warnsignale! So könnte die Rally enden! -w-

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
64,90 EUR +0,30 EUR +0,46 %
STU
55,43 GBP +1,23 GBP +2,26 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 103,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

12:56 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
64,90 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,46%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Der für 2025 geplante Produktionsstart des Eisenerz-Gemeinschaftsprojekts Simandou zusammen mit China komme früher als vom Markt erwartet, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er aktualisierte seine Erwartungen für 2024 und setzt nun eine deutlich höhere Bewertung des Projekts als bisher an./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:04 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
64,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
55,43 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,51 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

12:56 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11:56 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:31 Rio Tinto Overweight Barclays Capital
08:01 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
06.12.23 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc