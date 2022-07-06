  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

56,64EUR
+0,74EUR
+1,32%
09:11:18
STU
47,40GBP
+1,00GBP
+2,15%
09:14:11
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

07.07.2022 08:16

Rio Tinto Sell (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Rio Tinto von "Hold" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 6500 auf 4200 Pence gesenkt. Den Bergbaukonzernen steht laut einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie angesichts der konjunkturellen Unsicherheiten sowie Kostendruck ein harter Sommer bevor. Rio Tinto dürfte mit den Halbjahreszahlen die Erwartungen verfehlen, und der Aktienkurs drohe weiter zu fallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Hatch. Als Favoriten nennt er Anglo American./gl/ag

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Short
 SH8Y7Y 3,53
1,62
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Short
 SH8Y7Y 3,53
1,62
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 16:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
46,40 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,48%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
47,40 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,39%
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

08:16 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.07.22 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
06.07.22 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.07.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz drückt Aktienkurs
Fallende Preise für Eisenerz haben die Aktienkurse von Rohstoffkonzernen wie Rio Tinto unter Druck gesetzt.
07:32 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Sell' und Ziel auf 4200 Pence (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
05.07.22
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
04.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlicher Start bei ruhigem Geschäft (Dow Jones)
01.07.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Schwach - Ermutigende Daten stützen Börse Schanghai (Dow Jones)
28.06.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/China stützt Aktien mit gelockerten Corona-Maßnahmen (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+17,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,73%
Ø Kursziel: 55,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
54 £
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 £
UBS AG
46 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
42,00 £
Barclays Capital
48,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
73,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,73%
Ø Kursziel: 55,80
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

