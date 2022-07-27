  • Suche
28.07.2022 14:41

Rio Tinto Sell (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen von 4100 auf 4300 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für den Bergbaukonzern aktualisiert, dabei auch seine Schätzungen für das Ergebnis je Aktie angehoben und für die Jahre 2023 bis 2025 auch die Ausschüttungsquote, schrieb Analyst Richard Hatch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch sehe er weiterhin Abwärtspotenzial für die Aktie./ck/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2022 / 06:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
43,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
48,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,89%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
48,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,95%
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,48 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+10,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,75%
Ø Kursziel: 53,48
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
54 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
58,00 £
UBS AG
43,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,75%
Ø Kursziel: 53,48
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

