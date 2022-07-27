|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
43,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
48,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,89%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
48,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,48 £
|15:51 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:06 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.07.22
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
