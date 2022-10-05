  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Rio Tinto Aktie

58,43EUR
-1,29EUR
-2,16%
14:32:35
STU
50,29GBP
+0,06GBP
+0,12%
14:56:58
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
06.10.2022 13:51

Rio Tinto Sell (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4300 auf 4000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Das stagflationäre Umfeld werde wahrscheinlich bis 2023 andauern, schrieben die Analysten um Richard Hatch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Bergbauunternehmen seien zwischen steigenden Kosten und Steuern und auf der anderen Seite dem starken US-Dollar sowie einer schwächeren Nachfrage gefangen, was die Rohstoffpreise unter Druck setze. Bei Rio Tinto schauten die Anleger nach kritischen Presseberichten über Probleme in Australien vor allem auf den Ausblick für das Eisenerzgeschäft. Der Konzern sei wohl zudem gezwungen, seine Dividenden deutlicher zu senken als vom Markt erwartet. Hatch senkte seine Schätzungen./gl/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Short
 SH8XWY 4,44
1,32
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Short
 SN3ZZK 8,15
0,72
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH8XWY, SN3ZZK. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 17:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
40,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
58,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
50,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:51 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.09.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.22 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+5,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 53,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
43,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
56,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
56 £
Deutsche Bank AG
57,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
40,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 53,11
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:25 Uhr Diageo Buy
13:25 Uhr Stellantis Market-Perform
13:25 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
13:24 Uhr Renault Market-Perform
13:24 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
13:23 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
13:23 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
13:23 Uhr BMW Outperform
13:11 Uhr Pinterest Buy
13:08 Uhr Sixt Buy
13:05 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
13:00 Uhr Südzucker Hold
12:57 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
12:56 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
12:54 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
12:53 Uhr Zalando Buy
11:49 Uhr TotalEnergies Sector Perform
11:49 Uhr BP Outperform
11:46 Uhr HSBC Outperform
11:44 Uhr Renault Overweight
11:44 Uhr Zalando Neutral
11:43 Uhr FedEx Neutral
11:43 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
11:32 Uhr Evonik Neutral
11:03 Uhr GRENKE Hold
11:02 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
10:37 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
10:36 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
10:34 Uhr Sixt Buy
10:31 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Buy
10:30 Uhr Philips Hold
10:29 Uhr Kering Hold
10:27 Uhr Klöckner Buy
10:20 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
10:18 Uhr Noratis Kaufen
09:08 Uhr Nemetschek Hold
09:08 Uhr Software Hold
09:06 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:57 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
08:44 Uhr Nestlé Overweight
08:43 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
08:39 Uhr Vonovia Outperform
08:25 Uhr SAP Equal Weight
08:24 Uhr Nordea Bank Abp Registered Equal Weight
08:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
07:34 Uhr Nemetschek Equal Weight
07:31 Uhr TeamViewer Equal Weight
07:28 Uhr Software Underweight
06:41 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
06:40 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral

Top-Rankings

Big Mac Index im Jahr 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen