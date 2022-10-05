Aktie in diesem Artikel Rio Tinto plc 58,43 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4300 auf 4000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Das stagflationäre Umfeld werde wahrscheinlich bis 2023 andauern, schrieben die Analysten um Richard Hatch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Bergbauunternehmen seien zwischen steigenden Kosten und Steuern und auf der anderen Seite dem starken US-Dollar sowie einer schwächeren Nachfrage gefangen, was die Rohstoffpreise unter Druck setze. Bei Rio Tinto schauten die Anleger nach kritischen Presseberichten über Probleme in Australien vor allem auf den Ausblick für das Eisenerzgeschäft. Der Konzern sei wohl zudem gezwungen, seine Dividenden deutlicher zu senken als vom Markt erwartet. Hatch senkte seine Schätzungen./gl/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 17:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.