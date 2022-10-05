|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
40,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
58,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
50,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Hatch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,11 £
