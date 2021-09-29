|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
42,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
47,53 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,64%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
47,85 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Major
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,23 £
|14:06 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|29.09.21
|Rio Tinto Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|22.09.21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
