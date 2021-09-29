  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

57,70EUR
+0,40EUR
+0,70%
18:38:45
FSE
47,85GBP
-0,45GBP
-0,94%
18:46:02
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

05.10.2021 14:06

Rio Tinto Sell (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Im Rohstoffsektor sei der Höhepunkt des Zyklus nahezu überschritten, schrieb Analyst Daniel Major in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch sei es für einen Kauf der Aktien aus der Branche zu früh. Die neutral bewerteten Aktien des Konkurrenten BHP Group zieht der Experte jenen von Rio Tinto vor./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
47,53 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,64%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
47,85 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,23%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Major 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

14:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
29.09.21 Rio Tinto Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
22.09.21 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.09.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.09.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Sinkende Preise machen zu schaffen
Mit mehr als 60 Prozent des Umsatzes und mehr als 70 Prozent des operativen Gewinns (Ebitda) ist Eisenerz das Kronjuwel der britisch-australischen Nummer 2 im globalen Rohstoffmarkt.
30.09.21
September 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Rio Tinto-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im August (finanzen.net)
31.07.21
Wie Experten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Juli einstuften (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie im Plus: Steigende Rohstoffpreise bescheren Bergbaukonzern Rio Tinto Rekordergebnis (dpa-afx)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
16.07.21
Einschränkungen durch Pandemie: Rio Tinto wird bei Lieferprognosen vorsichtiger - Aktie verliert deutlich (dpa-afx)
08.07.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für Rio Tinto - 'Outperform' (dpa-afx)
30.06.21
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Rio Tinto-Aktie im Juni 2021 (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+23,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,77%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Barclays Capital
49,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
69 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
72 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
69,00 £
UBS AG
42,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Morgan Stanley
50 £
Credit Suisse Group
67,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
56,00 £
