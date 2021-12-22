ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3900 Pence belassen. Der Kauf des Rincon-Lithiumprojekts in Argentinien verwässere die Bar-Erträge, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wenn Rio Rinto aber mit seinen zwei Lithium-Projekten gut vorankomme, werde der Konzern künftig unter den weltweit Top-10-Lithiumproduzenten sein mit Umsätzen von eins bis zwei Milliarden US-Dollar jährlich. In den nächsten zwölf Monaten jedoch bestehe zunächst die Gefahr sinkender Eisenerzpreise./ajx/la