HSBC Deutschland: Der große charttechnische Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer, kostenloses Webinar am 6.Januar um 18.30 Uhr. Seien Sie live dabei!

Rio Tinto Aktie

62,20EUR
+1,20EUR
+1,97%
15:12:01
STU
51,11GBP
+1,69GBP
+3,43%
15:17:52
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

06.01.2022 14:11

Rio Tinto Sell (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3900 Pence belassen. Der Kauf des Rincon-Lithiumprojekts in Argentinien verwässere die Bar-Erträge, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wenn Rio Rinto aber mit seinen zwei Lithium-Projekten gut vorankomme, werde der Konzern künftig unter den weltweit Top-10-Lithiumproduzenten sein mit Umsätzen von eins bis zwei Milliarden US-Dollar jährlich. In den nächsten zwölf Monaten jedoch bestehe zunächst die Gefahr sinkender Eisenerzpreise./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2022 / 00:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2022 / 00:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
39,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
50,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,52%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
51,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,69%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
31.12.21
Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Rio Tinto-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
22.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Wenig Bewegung - Anleger bleiben wegen Omikron vorsichtig (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
29.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt (finanzen.net)
31.12.21
Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Rio Tinto-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
22.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Wenig Bewegung - Anleger bleiben wegen Omikron vorsichtig (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
29.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt (finanzen.net)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-4,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,07%
Ø Kursziel: 49,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
UBS AG
39,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
53,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Barclays Capital
42,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,07%
Ø Kursziel: 49,03
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

